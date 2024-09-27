Explosion at a gas station in Dagestan: at least 5 people killed, 10 injured

An explosion has occurred at a gas station in Dagestan, Russia. According to Russian Telegram channels, at least 5 people were killed and 10 others were injured, UNN reports.

The incident occurred near the village of Novy Khushet in Dagestan, and a small fire broke out. More than 10 ambulance crews arrived at the scene.

The power went out in the area. The explosion was preliminarily reported to have occurred during work on a fuel truck.

Add

It is currently known that at least 5 people died as a result of the accident, including one child. 10 people were injured.

According to Baza, Russian rescuers have not yet begun to extinguish the fire, as the threat of repeated explosions remains.