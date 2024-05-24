ukenru
Exclusive
Ex-head of the SFS Nasirov is released on bail of over UAH 55 million

Ex-head of the SFS Nasirov is released on bail of over UAH 55 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17441 views

Roman Nasirov, the former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, was released on bail of over UAH 55 million and required to wear an electronic bracelet.

Roman Nasirov, the former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, was granted bail of over UAH 55 million. He is obliged to wear an electronic bracelet. UNN reports this with reference to the HACC.

Today, on May 24, bail in the amount of UAH 55,000,592 was granted to the former head of the SFS of Ukraine in the criminal case under Art. 368 of the Criminal Code 

- the statement said.

From now on, the accused is subject to procedural obligations:

-       to appear when summoned to court, and if they are unable to appear when summoned, to notify the court in advance;

-       not to leave Kyiv without a court order;

-       to notify the court of a change of residence;

-       refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the court order;

-       to deposit with the relevant state authorities all their passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad, service passports, other documents entitling them to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, except for the passport of a citizen of Ukraine;

-       wear an electronic control device.

The term of office is until July 7, 2024.

As the HACC reminds, the former head of the SFS has been in custody since October 31, 2022.

Addendum

The former head of the SFS, Roman Nasirov, and the head of the department, Volodymyr Novikov, are accused of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of office that caused grave consequences). In addition, the former head of the SFS is charged with committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 366 (forgery in office, which caused grave consequences) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The prosecution believesthat the former head of the SFS in 2015-2016, acting in the interests of the People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 8th convocation, personally made a number of unreasonable and illegal decisions on installment of tax debt and obligations of Firm Khas LLC, Karpatnadrainvest LLC, Nadra Geocenter LLC. This resulted in serious consequences in the form of non-receipt of mandatory payments to the state budget in the amount of over UAH 2 billion.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

