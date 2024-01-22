Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General Kolinko's death: National Police tells about examinations in the case

The autopsy results failed to provide information on the cause of death of former Deputy Prosecutor General Olha Kolinko and her daughter, who were found dead at home. Therefore, examinations have been ordered, including histology. This was reported by Olena Berezhna, a spokeswoman for the National Police of Ukraine, to UNN, adding that the results of the examinations are still pending.

The results of the autopsy could not give a picture of the cause of death, because putrefactive changes in the body had already occurred, so examinations were ordered and sent for histology, etc. Only after they are received will it be possible to make any assessment - Berezhna said.

She noted that the appointed examinations would last several weeks.

Addendum

Former Deputy Prosecutor General Olga Kolinko and her daughter Yaroslava were found dead in the capital. The causes of death are currently unknown.

Olha Kolinko was a well-known prosecutor and led high-profile cases, including against former Prime Minister Pavlo Lazarenko, former Speaker Oleksandr Tkachenko, Yukhym Zvyahilskyi, personal assistant to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Moroz, and former Prosecutor General Sviatoslav Piskun.

Olga Kolinko has twice served as Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine. In 2001-2003, she headed the Committee on Combating Organized Crime and Corruption.