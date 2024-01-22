Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General Kolinko's death: National Police tells about examinations in the case

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General Kolinko's death: National Police tells about examinations in the case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 164756 views

The results of the autopsy did not allow to establish the cause of death of the former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Olga Kolinko and her daughter. Additional examinations have been ordered and the results are pending.

The autopsy results failed to provide information on the cause of death of former Deputy Prosecutor General Olha Kolinko and her daughter, who were found dead at home. Therefore, examinations have been ordered, including histology. This was reported by Olena Berezhna, a spokeswoman for the National Police of Ukraine, to UNN, adding that the results of the examinations are still pending.

The results of the autopsy could not give a picture of the cause of death, because putrefactive changes in the body had already occurred, so examinations were ordered and sent for histology, etc. Only after they are received will it be possible to make any assessment

- Berezhna said.

She noted that the appointed examinations would last several weeks.

Addendum

Former Deputy Prosecutor General Olga Kolinko and her daughter Yaroslava were found dead in the capital. The causes of death are currently unknown.

Olha Kolinko was a well-known prosecutor and led high-profile cases, including against former Prime Minister Pavlo Lazarenko, former Speaker Oleksandr Tkachenko, Yukhym Zvyahilskyi, personal assistant to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Moroz, and former Prosecutor General Sviatoslav Piskun.

Olga Kolinko has twice served as Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine. In 2001-2003, she headed the Committee on Combating Organized Crime and Corruption.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising