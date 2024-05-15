Ex-deputy minister accused of taking $400,000 bribe for signing contracts at inflated prices to be tried

The former Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure will stand trial, accused of asking for UAH 40 million in bribes and receiving a part of it in the amount of $400 thousand. This was reported by the NABU, UNN writes.

The NABU reminds that in the summer of 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.41 billion for the purchase of equipment to provide the population with alternative sources of light, heat and water supply in the winter amid the destruction of critical infrastructure.

According to the investigation, a top official of the ministry entered into a conspiracy with a group of people and, using his official position, ensured the conclusion of supply contracts at a price 25-30% higher than the market price with predetermined companies. The latter were supposed to transfer 7-10% of the contract amount as a "reward".

In order to minimize the risk of exposure, the perpetrators resorted to secrecy: the first tranche of the bribe, in the amount of $400,000, was transferred to the deputy minister's trustee in Lviv - the statement said.

Shortly after receiving the money, the NABU and the SAPO detained him and four other participants in the crime, including the Deputy Minister. The entire amount of the bribe was seized.

The deputy minister, a trustee, an entrepreneur and two of his accomplices were served with a notice of suspicion. The top official's actions were classified under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

