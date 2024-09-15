Ex-British leaders call for Ukraine to be allowed to launch missile strikes against russia - Sunday Times

Former British leaders have called for allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles in russia. This was reported by the Sunday Times, UNN reports.

The call was reportedly made by five former Conservative Party defense ministers and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They warned that a delay in making a decision could only encourage putin.

For several months now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been asking allies to allow Kyiv to use Western missiles, such as the US ATACMS and British Storm Shadows, to attack targets deep inside russia.

On Friday, Starmer discussed this issue with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, but no decision has been announced yet.

Some U.S. officials doubt that allowing the use of such missiles will significantly affect the course of the war. putin has warned that allowing Ukraine to strike with Western missiles could be seen as direct military aggression by the Western world.

