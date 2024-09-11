ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116976 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119402 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194575 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151523 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151747 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142488 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196424 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112374 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185356 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Everything will be strictly according to the law: Kravchenko says about media attack on Kyiv RMA and manipulations on Bilychanskyi forest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16079 views

Ruslan Kravchenko announced a media attack against the Kyiv RMA and denied the allegations of the administration's involvement in “lobbying the interests of the Bilychansky forest carve-outs.” He emphasized that all actions will be exclusively legal and urged not to waste energy on information injections.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, announced the launch of another media attack against the entire regional administration and manipulations on the topic of "carve-up" of the Bilychansky forest. At the same time, he urged not to waste money and effort - everything will be done exclusively according to the law, reports UNN.

"Another media attack has been launched against me as the head of the KRSA and the entire regional administration. The statements of some activists about the administration's involvement in "lobbying the interests of the Bilychansky forest carvers" are manipulations," Kravchenko said.

He noted that the courts did not consider the issue of establishing or changing the boundaries of the capital. The court dispute also did not concern the question of who owns Bilychansky Forest.

Kravchenko also emphasized that the Kyiv Regional State Administration did not raise the issue of appealing the Presidential decrees on the creation of a nature reserve in the forest.

"I would like to add something about the P-30 highway. The Ministry of Justice reviewed the legality of the registration of Kyiv's ownership of land plots within the highway and made a positive decision in favor of the region. In fact, it recognized the raider seizure of the road by the capital. This decision was appealed by the Kyiv City State Administration.

The boundaries of the village of Kotsiubynske, Kyiv region, as well as the boundaries of the city of Kyiv, currently remain unestablished in accordance with the procedure established by law. And until this issue is resolved, manipulations will continue," added the RMA head.

In addition, Kravchenko urged everyone to be guided by the facts and not to wishful thinking.

"I advise you not to waste your time and money on 'information injections'. Everything will be strictly according to the law," he summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv region

