Everything will be strictly according to the law: Kravchenko says about media attack on Kyiv RMA and manipulations on Bilychanskyi forest

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, announced the launch of another media attack against the entire regional administration and manipulations on the topic of "carve-up" of the Bilychansky forest. At the same time, he urged not to waste money and effort - everything will be done exclusively according to the law, reports UNN.

"Another media attack has been launched against me as the head of the KRSA and the entire regional administration. The statements of some activists about the administration's involvement in "lobbying the interests of the Bilychansky forest carvers" are manipulations," Kravchenko said.

He noted that the courts did not consider the issue of establishing or changing the boundaries of the capital. The court dispute also did not concern the question of who owns Bilychansky Forest.

Kravchenko also emphasized that the Kyiv Regional State Administration did not raise the issue of appealing the Presidential decrees on the creation of a nature reserve in the forest.

"I would like to add something about the P-30 highway. The Ministry of Justice reviewed the legality of the registration of Kyiv's ownership of land plots within the highway and made a positive decision in favor of the region. In fact, it recognized the raider seizure of the road by the capital. This decision was appealed by the Kyiv City State Administration.

The boundaries of the village of Kotsiubynske, Kyiv region, as well as the boundaries of the city of Kyiv, currently remain unestablished in accordance with the procedure established by law. And until this issue is resolved, manipulations will continue," added the RMA head.

In addition, Kravchenko urged everyone to be guided by the facts and not to wishful thinking.

"I advise you not to waste your time and money on 'information injections'. Everything will be strictly according to the law," he summarized.