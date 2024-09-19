Evacuations are underway to check for people under the rubble: Zelensky on the strike on the boarding house in Sumy

Commenting on the strike on Sumy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia could not have failed to know that this retirement home was not a military base or military facility. According to him, Russia has already used almost 90 guided aerial bombs today. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"Rescue operations are currently underway in Sumy after a Russian bomb struck. It hit a nursing home for the elderly. According to the information available now, there were almost 300 people in the building - more than 200 patients and 60 staff members. The evacuation of people is underway and it is being checked whether there are people under the rubble. We already know about the wounded, at least one person died. My condolences. Russia could not but know that this nursing home is not a military base, not a military facility. In just one day today - so far - Russian troops have already used almost 90 guided aerial bombs. On our cities, on Ukrainian positions. We will definitely respond to this terror of the Russian army. We will respond tangibly," Zelensky said.

The Office of the Prosecutor General opened criminal proceedings over a Russian airstrike on a geriatric boarding house in Sumy. At least 13 people were injured in the incident, and one person was killed.