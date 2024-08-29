Evacuation train with 78 people from Donetsk region arrives in Transcarpathia

Another evacuation train from Donetsk region has arrived in Transcarpathia. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the UNN reports.

Details

On August 28, another evacuation train from the Donetsk region was met in Zakarpattia. This time, the train arrived from the city of Pokrovsk, bringing 78 people, including 22 children.

Volunteers prepared a snack for people after a long journey, while rescuers helped with things and transported people with limited mobility. Psychologists worked with children to provide them with emotional support. After a short break, the evacuees were bused to temporary accommodation in Uzhhorod and Berehove districts.

