"Eurovision Song Contest 2024: the order of performances in the final of the National Selection has been announced

On Thursday, January 11, a draw was held to determine the order of performances of the participants of the National Selection for Eurovision 2024. This was reported by Public Broadcasting, according to UNN.

DetailsToday, after the draw, the order of the artists' performances in the final of the National Selection for Eurovision Song Contest 2024 was announced:

1. YAKTAK - "Lalalam"

2. INGRET - "Keeper"

3. NAZVA - "Slavic English"

4 . ANKA - "Palala"

5. Drevo - "Endless chain"

6. alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - "Teresa & Maria"

7. MÉLOVIN - "DREAMER"

8. SKYLERR - "Time is running out"

9. Ziferblat - "Place I Call Home"

10. YAGODY - "Tsunamia"

11. NAHABA - "GLASSES"

Add

The final of the National Selection will take place on February 3, 2024. According to the rules of the song contest, the winner who will represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2024 will be determined by the results of the jury and the audience. In turn, Ukrainians will determine the composition of the jury by voting online.

Ukrainians can choose the finalist of national selection for Eurovision 2024 in "Diia" for the first time