European Commission recommends strengthening protection against secondhand smoke in outdoor areas

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 105911 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110859 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179402 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144059 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146968 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140462 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188362 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112211 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178224 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104819 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 36203 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 93897 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 64097 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 36998 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 55138 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179403 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188362 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178224 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205448 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194188 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145262 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144911 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149359 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140576 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157249 views
European Commission recommends strengthening protection against secondhand smoke in outdoor areas

European Commission recommends strengthening protection against secondhand smoke in outdoor areas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19100 views

The EC recommends extending smokefree policies to key outdoor areas and new tobacco products. The aim is to better protect EU citizens, especially children and young people, from exposure to secondhand smoke and aerosols.

The European Commission has recommended strengthening the protection of people from exposure to secondhand smoke and aerosols through a revision of the Council Recommendation on Smokefree Environments. The new initiative calls on member states to extend smoke-free policies to key open areas to better protect EU residents, especially children and young people. This was reported by the European Commission, UNN reports

Details

Recommended locations include open recreational areas where children may be present, such as playgrounds, amusement parks, swimming pools, as well as open areas associated with medical and educational facilities, public buildings, service facilities, and transportation stops and stations.

The recommendation also calls for smokefree policies to be expanded to cover new products such as heated tobacco products (HTPs) and e-cigarettes, which are becoming increasingly popular among younger users. This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) pointed out the negative effects of exposure to secondary emissions from these new products, including serious respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

UK bans smoking for those born after 200917.04.24, 06:14 • 27855 views

The Commission also encourages Member States to share best practices and strengthen international cooperation to maximize the impact of measures taken across the EU. The Commission will provide support, including through a direct grant of €16 million from the EU4Health program and €80 million from the Horizon program, to strengthen tobacco and nicotine control and addiction prevention. In addition, the Commission will develop prevention tools to protect the health of children and young people.

Today's recommendations for strengthening protection against secondhand smoke and aerosols are addressed to Member States. As health policy is the responsibility of Member States, they are invited to implement these recommendations in their policies, taking into account national circumstances and needs.

Context

Europe's Cancer Plan aims to create a “Tobacco-Free Generation” by 2040, where less than 5% of the population uses tobacco products. Today's proposal is another step forward in efforts to improve preventive health and contributes to the de-normalization of tobacco use and new products.

Tobacco is a major risk factor for cancer, and more than a quarter of cancer deaths in the EU, Iceland, and Norway are attributed to smoking. Smokefree environments have been shown to reduce mortality rates and other health indicators, such as heart attacks among the population and improved respiratory health.

Today's recommendation covers new products, such as heated tobacco products (HTPs) and e-cigarettes, which have significantly increased their market share. Often these products are marketed with misleading claims about their safety or usefulness as cessation tools, but their potentially harmful effects are serious, and users can become addicted to nicotine and end up using both traditional tobacco and new products.

The recommendation also extends the smokefree policy to key outdoor areas, including public playgrounds, amusement parks, swimming pools, transport stops and stations, outdoor areas associated with health and education facilities, and public buildings.

WHO publishes first-ever comprehensive set of smoking cessation measures03.07.24, 19:59 • 16590 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth

Contact us about advertising