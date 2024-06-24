Euro 2024: Hungarian forward Varga broke his cheekbone due to a collision in the match against Scotland

Hungary forward Barnabas Varga was hospitalized after a collision in a match against Scotland in the group stage of Euro 2024 football, and he is likely to be operated on, the Hungarian Football Federation reported on June 23, UNN writes.

Details

"During the collision during the match, Barnabas Varga had several bones broken on his face, and he also suffered a concussion. The Forward of the Ferencvaros club is likely to undergo surgery," the federation said in a statement in X.

It is noted that the football player was sent overnight to a hospital in Stuttgart.

National team coach Marco Rossi also mentioned Barnabas Varga's injury at the post-match press conference.

"Fortunately, everything is fine now, and this is the most important thing, but he broke his cheekbone in one place, so he will not be able to help the team at this European Championship if we reach the 1/8 finals," said Rossi, whose statement was quoted by the Federation.

Addition

Hungary won their group match against the Scots and finished third in the group Four with three points.