Euro 2024: Hungarian forward Varga broke his cheekbone due to a collision in the match against Scotland

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89717 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100357 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117992 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188348 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232794 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142933 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368849 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181701 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149605 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197895 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64027 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72048 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84168 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29894 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89717 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84400 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100357 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98452 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117992 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 300 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3802 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11444 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13100 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17144 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Euro 2024: Hungarian forward Varga broke his cheekbone due to a collision in the match against Scotland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15622 views

Hungary forward Barabas Varga suffered a broken face and concussion as a result of a collision during the Euro 2024 group stage match against Scotland, he needed hospitalization and probably surgery.

Euro 2024: Hungarian forward Varga broke his cheekbone due to a collision in the match against Scotland

Hungary forward Barnabas Varga was hospitalized after a collision in a match against Scotland in the group stage of Euro 2024 football, and he is likely to be operated on, the Hungarian Football Federation reported on June 23, UNN writes.

Details

"During the collision during the match, Barnabas Varga had several bones broken on his face, and he also suffered a concussion. The Forward of the Ferencvaros club is likely to undergo surgery," the federation said in a statement in X.

It is noted that the football player was sent overnight to a hospital in Stuttgart. 

National team coach Marco Rossi also mentioned Barnabas Varga's injury at the post-match press conference.

"Fortunately, everything is fine now, and this is the most important thing, but he broke his cheekbone in one place, so he will not be able to help the team at this European Championship if we reach the 1/8 finals," said Rossi, whose statement was quoted by the Federation.

Addition

Hungary won their group match against the Scots and finished third in the group Four with three points. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31