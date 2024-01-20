ukenru
EU will be able to produce 1.3 million shells by the end of the year, priority in deliveries should be given to Ukraine - European Commissioner

EU will be able to produce 1.3 million shells by the end of the year, priority in deliveries should be given to Ukraine - European Commissioner

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58294 views

According to European Commissioner Thierry Breton, the EU plans to produce at least 1.3 million artillery shells by the end of this year, with priority given to Ukraine.

The European Union will have the capability to produce at least 1.3 million shells by the end of the year, European Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday, as the EU faces a dual task of providing military assistance to Ukraine and replenishing its own stockpiles, UNN reports citing RTBF.

Details

During a visit to Tallinn, EU Commissioner for Internal Market and Industry Breton said that the priority is to ensure that most of the artillery shells produced by European companies are destined for Ukraine, which has been fighting for two years against Russian troops that invaded it.

"We are at a decisive moment for our collective security in Europe, and in the aggressive war waged by Russia in Ukraine, Europe must and will continue to support Ukraine with all its means," Breton said.

Speaking alongside Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Breton assured that the EU will reach its goal of producing one million shells a year in March or April.

We will continue to increase our production capacity, probably by about 1.3-1.4 million by the end of this year, and will continue to increase it significantly next year

 ," Breton said.

The European Commissioner refused to disclose the current production figures, saying that they were classified.

Having the ability to produce a million shells, we need to be sure that most of them will be delivered to Ukraine as a priority. Because this is where there is an urgent need

- Breton said.

EU proposes changes to €5 billion military aid fund for Ukraine - Bloomberg20.01.24, 13:19 • 29354 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

