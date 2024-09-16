EU sends 8 firefighting aircraft to Portugal to fight forest fires

The European Union will send firefighting planes to Portugal to help the country with the elimination of forest fires. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports.

Details

The EU is supporting Portugal in its fight against major forest fires. We are urgently deploying 8 firefighting aircraft through our Civil Protection Mechanism to help local first responders - the head of the European Commission said in a post in X.



She also thanked France, Greece, Italy and Spain for their quick response. According to her, this is the best manifestation of EU solidarity.

Recall

Portugal has appealed to the European Commission for additional firefighting aircraft due to 15 fires in the center and north of the country. More than 800 firefighters are fighting the fires, and several villages have been evacuated.