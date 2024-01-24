EU prepares major aid package for Ukraine to mark anniversary of Russian invasion - FT

The European Union is preparing additional financial support for Ukraine on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, trying to restore the level of Western aid to Ukraine. This was reported by the Financial Times, UNN reported.

Details

According to one of the diplomats who participated in the talks, the aid package includes, in addition to sanctions against Russia, an agreement to allocate 50 billion euros to Kyiv over the next four years, some of which can be paid immediately after the agreement is signed.

Another 5 billion euros of military aid per year and a decision to recover money received from frozen Russian assets are also discussed.

"It's money, weapons, and sanctions at a time when we recognize that [Ukrainians] need support," said one EU diplomat involved in negotiating the package.

Addendum

As noted, the new EU sanctions are unlikely to include a ban on imports of Russian aluminum, as demanded by Poland and the Baltic states.

Restrictions on other goods may also be eased to gain support, as previous attempts by some member states to ban Russian nuclear fuel and liquefied natural gas exports to the EU have failed due to lack of consensus.

In addition, negotiations are underway to reform the so-called European Peace Fund, which has financed arms supplies to Kyiv. The talks are focused on "gradually abandoning" reimbursements to capitals for weapons they sent to Ukraine and replacing them with payments for joint weapons production.

EU agrees to extend economic sanctions against Russia for another six months - media