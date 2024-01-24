ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 56356 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107492 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136351 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135061 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174845 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171092 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280604 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178151 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167146 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148807 views

EU prepares major aid package for Ukraine to mark anniversary of Russian invasion - FT

EU prepares major aid package for Ukraine to mark anniversary of Russian invasion - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25840 views

The European Union plans to provide significant financial support to Ukraine, including 50 billion euros over four years and an additional 5 billion euros annually in military aid. The aid package also includes the return of funds from frozen Russian assets.

The European Union is preparing additional financial support for Ukraine on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, trying to restore the level of Western aid to Ukraine. This was reported by the Financial Times, UNN reported.

Details

According to one of the diplomats who participated in the talks, the aid package includes, in addition to sanctions against Russia, an agreement to allocate 50 billion euros to Kyiv over the next four years, some of which can be paid immediately after the agreement is signed.

Another 5 billion euros of military aid per year and a decision to recover money received from frozen Russian assets are also discussed.

"It's money, weapons, and sanctions at a time when we recognize that [Ukrainians] need support," said one EU diplomat involved in negotiating the package.

Addendum

As noted, the new EU sanctions are unlikely to include a ban on imports of Russian aluminum, as demanded by Poland and the Baltic states.

Restrictions on other goods may also be eased to gain support, as previous attempts by some member states to ban Russian nuclear fuel and liquefied natural gas exports to the EU have failed due to lack of consensus.

In addition, negotiations are underway to reform the so-called European Peace Fund, which has financed arms supplies to Kyiv. The talks are focused on "gradually abandoning" reimbursements to capitals for weapons they sent to Ukraine and replacing them with payments for joint weapons production.

EU agrees to extend economic sanctions against Russia for another six months - media24.01.24, 13:46 • 28995 views

Politics

