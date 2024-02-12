EU Council authorizes use of proceeds from frozen russian assets to support Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 51021 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114360 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120208 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162448 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164059 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265358 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176449 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166758 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148565 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235939 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 92993 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 74974 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 52472 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 87913 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 47907 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265343 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235929 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221430 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246904 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233217 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114345 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 96142 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 99613 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116529 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117227 views
EU Council authorizes use of proceeds from frozen russian assets to support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31041 views

The EU Council adopts a decision allowing the EU to use the proceeds from the frozen assets of the russian central bank to support Ukraine's recovery from the war.

Today, on February 12, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision that will allow the EU to use the profits from frozen russian assets for Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the EU Council, UNN reports.

Details

The Council of the EU adopted a Decision and Regulation clarifying the obligations of Central Securities Depositories (CSDs) holding assets and reserves of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) that are immobilized as a result of EU restrictive measures.

It is noted that of the EU Council Decision also clarifies the legal status of income received by CSDs in connection with the ownership of Russian immovable assets and establishes clear rules for entities that hold them.

Everything should be confiscated and work to protect against terror: Zelensky on frozen assets of Russia07.02.24, 22:10 • 32760 views

In particular, CSDs that hold CBR assets worth more than EUR 1 million must account separately for extraordinary cash balances accumulated due to EU restrictive measures and must keep the related income separately. In addition, CBRs are prohibited from disposing of the net profit generated.

Also from in view of the risks and costs associated with holding the assets and reserves of the Central Bank of russia, each CSD may request its supervisory authority to authorize the release of a portion of this net income in order to comply with the capital and risk management requirements established by law.

This decision paves the way for the EU Council to adopt a regulation on the possible establishment of a financial contribution to the EU budget collected from these net revenues to support Ukraine and its recovery and reconstruction at a later stage. This financial contribution could be channelled through the EU budget to the Fund for Ukraine, on which the EU Council and the European Parliament reached a preliminary agreement on February 6, 2024

- the EU Council decision says.

Earlier UNN reportedthat EU ambassadors reached an agreement to use the profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine. 

Euroclear earns over €4 billion from frozen russian assets01.02.24, 18:35 • 29196 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World

