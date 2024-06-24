EU approves up to 1.4 billion euros of profits from Russian assets for military assistance to Ukraine - Politico

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

EU approves up to 1.4 billion euros of profits from Russian assets for military assistance to Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

EU countries have approved the allocation of the first tranche of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to 1.4 billion euros from frozen Russian assets, bypassing Hungary's veto.

EU approves up to 1.4 billion euros of profits from Russian assets for military assistance to Ukraine - Politico

EU countries today approved the first tranche of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to 1.4 billion euros from revenues from frozen Russian assets, citing four diplomats, reports Politico, writes UNN.

Details

The money is reportedly " sent to Ukraine through the aid fund for Ukraine (UAF), but payments are blocked by Hungary.

"However, the legal service of the EU Council said that Budapest cannot stop these payments, as it abstained during the vote earlier this year on the creation of the UAF. The reason that allows for a workaround is that the funds do not come from EU taxpayers, EU officials said," the publication points out.

The money, as indicated,"will not be used for reimbursement of expenses, as is usually the case with the UAF, but for direct purchases of components such as ammunition and air defense systems." "A quarter of the amount will be spent on purchases from Ukrainian industrial enterprises," the newspaper writes.

According to an internal report of the EU Council, which was reviewed by the publication, the countries had to express their opinion before 11 am Brussels time, and none of them voted against. The decision did not require unanimity, which meant that Hungary could not block it.

"Despite today's agreement, Hungary continues to block the payment of 6.6 billion euros under the UAF as partial compensation for weapons purchased for Ukraine. According to one diplomat, Budapest is "angry" about what happened today," the newspaper writes.

The final figure of the amount of profit from frozen assets that will go to Ukraine is not yet clear, but diplomats say it ranges from 1.2 to 1.4 billion euros.

The official announcement is expected at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.

The first tranche of profits from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine will arrive next week - Borrel24.06.24, 11:59 • 31279 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
