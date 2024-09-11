EU ambassadors agree to remove mother of Pryhodozhyn and ex-Russian driver from sanctions list - media

European Union ambassadors have agreed to extend sanctions against Russia, excluding from the sanctions list Russian ex-con Nikita Mazepin and the mother of the deceased Wagnerite leader Violetta Pryzhynyna. This was announced by Radio Liberty's European editor Ricard Jozwiak, UNN reports.

On September 9, Jozwiak reportedthat this week the EU would remove Mykyta Mazepin and Violeta Prigozhina from its sanctions list.

Today, he wrote on social network X that EU ambassadors agreed to extend sanctions against Russia, excluding Mazepin and Pryzhynya from the list.

