Estonian President Karis: It would be fair to use frozen assets of russia to rebuild Ukraine

Estonia calls on allies to use frozen russian assets to rebuild Ukraine. This was stated by Estonian President Alar Karis during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an UNN correspondent reports.

Alar Karis noted that Estonia has specific plans to rebuild Ukraine in the coming years.

It would be fair to use the frozen assets of the russian aggressor along the way. We are currently discussing proposals with our allies on how this can be done. We are convinced that the aggressor must pay for the restoration of Ukraine