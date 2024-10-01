Establishment of certified private schools to train UAV operators: the Ministry of Digital Transformation explains how to obtain a license

The government has launched the creation of certified private schools to train drone operators. To obtain a license, the institution must have, among other things, more than three UAVs for training pilots and more than three certified instructors, said Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Fedorov, educational institutions will be able to receive a certificate and officially train operators who, after successfully passing the exams, will be able to take up positions as UAV operators in military units of all components of the Security and Defense Forces.

To obtain a license, an institution must:

conduct training in the management or manufacture of drones;

have 3+ drones for pilot training and certification;

have training programs to train pilots on these vehicles;

hire 3+ certified instructors to conduct the training.

The minister also noted that the resolution adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers will allow only those institutions that provide real practical knowledge that will help at the front.

