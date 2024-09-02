Entrepreneur was cheated out of $250 thousand in cryptocurrency: law enforcement officers expose criminal group of extortionists

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Entrepreneur was cheated out of $250 thousand in cryptocurrency: law enforcement officers expose criminal group of extortionists

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21146 views

A group of extortionists posing as law enforcement officers forced the businessman to hand over USD 250,000, threatening him with imprisonment. Police detained four suspects and they face up to 12 years in prison.

Kyiv law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group of extortionists who lured $250,000 in cryptocurrency from an entrepreneur. The dealers introduced themselves as law enforcement officers and intimidated the man with a long imprisonment on a trumped-up case of high treason. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

It is reported that the four criminals calculated the estimated income of the entrepreneur and decided to make money.

The conspirators introduced themselves as law enforcement officers and presented the victim with fictitious charges of collaboration with Russia. They intimidated the man with a long imprisonment on a trumped-up treason case and offered to “resolve the issue” for USD 250 thousand, promising to close the fictitious “case”. The criminals forced the victim to transfer his crypto assets in the amount of USD 250 thousand, which is equivalent to more than UAH 10 million. On the same day, the criminals cashed the misappropriated funds using one of the exchange services

- law enforcement officials report.  

It is noted that the defendants, who had no relation to law enforcement agencies, were detained by Kyiv police investigators and searched their places of residence. The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 189 (Extortion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed a group of criminals who carried out arson attacks in several regions of Ukraine on the order of Russia.

NACP finds three officials with undeclared cryptocurrency worth UAH 180 million

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Kyiv

