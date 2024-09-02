Entrepreneur was cheated out of $250 thousand in cryptocurrency: law enforcement officers expose criminal group of extortionists

Kyiv law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group of extortionists who lured $250,000 in cryptocurrency from an entrepreneur. The dealers introduced themselves as law enforcement officers and intimidated the man with a long imprisonment on a trumped-up case of high treason. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

It is reported that the four criminals calculated the estimated income of the entrepreneur and decided to make money.

The conspirators introduced themselves as law enforcement officers and presented the victim with fictitious charges of collaboration with Russia. They intimidated the man with a long imprisonment on a trumped-up treason case and offered to “resolve the issue” for USD 250 thousand, promising to close the fictitious “case”. The criminals forced the victim to transfer his crypto assets in the amount of USD 250 thousand, which is equivalent to more than UAH 10 million. On the same day, the criminals cashed the misappropriated funds using one of the exchange services - law enforcement officials report.

It is noted that the defendants, who had no relation to law enforcement agencies, were detained by Kyiv police investigators and searched their places of residence. The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 189 (Extortion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

