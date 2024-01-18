Enough with the "pocket Chamberlains": Polish Foreign Minister says Ukraine should not be persuaded to negotiate with Russia

There are always enough so-called "pocket Chamberlains," but the decision to negotiate with the aggressor country should be made only by Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski at a Ukrainian breakfast in Davos, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As for the negotiations, I would like to share one of Sikorsky's "laws" of foreign policy: there is never a shortage of "pocket Chamberlains" who are ready to sacrifice other people, other people's freedom for their own peace of mind. And we should not do this - Sikorsky emphasized.

Details

Sikorsky also made what he said was a risky comparison, which was intended to show the absurdity of Ukraine's inclination to negotiate with the aggressor.

"When a woman is raped, it's not the right time to tell her 'don't fire it up. You have to help her. This is what happens to Ukrainian people in the occupied territories: they are forcibly Russified, tortured, and their children are kidnapped. These are victims that concern Ukrainians, not us. So, only Ukraine can make a judgment here," the Polish Foreign Minister summarized.

In addition, Sikorsky called on all those present at the Davos Ukrainian Breakfast to follow his example and buy cars for the Ukrainian army.

For reference

Arthur Neville Chamberlain, mentioned by Sikorsky, was the British Prime Minister in 1937-40. He was a supporter of appeasement of the aggressor. However, the agreement he signed with dictator Adolf Hitler did not bring the desired results and did not prevent the outbreak of World War II.

