Energy consumption is growing rapidly in Ukraine: "Ukrenergo calls on Ukrainians to save light

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 55076 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107406 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136246 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134995 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174797 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171073 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280534 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178151 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167146 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148807 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102584 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102312 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104300 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 70230 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 42948 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 55017 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280530 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248518 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233669 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259039 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 31338 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136241 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105808 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105816 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121978 views
Actual
Energy consumption is growing rapidly in Ukraine: "Ukrenergo calls on Ukrainians to save light

Energy consumption is growing rapidly in Ukraine: "Ukrenergo calls on Ukrainians to save light

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 97336 views

Ukraine is experiencing a sharp increase in electricity consumption due to a significant cold snap. Citizens are urged to save energy to maintain a stable energy supply.

As of the evening of January 17, electricity consumption in Ukraine is growing rapidly , and Ukrainians are being asked to save electricity to avoid a shortage. This is reported by the press service of the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that  today the highest level of consumption was recorded. At 17:00, it was 4% higher than the same mark on Tuesday, January 16.

The main reason for the increase in electricity consumption is a significant cold snap. Over the past day, the average temperature has dropped from -1 °C to -6 °C. Every degree Celsius that the thermometer drops by puts an additional strain on the equipment of power plants and the grid. In fact, to cover the growing consumption tonight, it is necessary to use additional capacity equivalent to the operation of at least 3 thermal power plants.

- explained at Ukrenergo.

The company reminded that in the morning Ukrenergo's Dispatch Center warned of a 5% deficit in the power system between 8:00 and 20:00.

The sharp cold snap was compounded by repairs at thermal power plants and the inability of hydroelectric power plants to operate continuously.

Ukrainian power system has successfully completed half of the heating season - DTEK17.01.24, 17:44 • 33423 views

At the same time, the situation during the day was somewhat improved by clear weather, which favors the operation of solar power plants.

Consume electricity sparingly! This will allow the power system to operate in a balanced manner and ensure a stable energy supply to the country  

- the power engineers emphasized.

Addendum

Ukrenergo reminded that every Ukrainian can help the power system. In particular, household consumers can:

- Reduce the use of heaters, air conditioners for space heating, and powerful electric boilers;

- Do not turn on powerful electrical appliances at the same time: iron, washing machine, vacuum cleaner, boiler, kettle, heater, air conditioner, electric stove;

- turn off the lights in empty rooms.

In addition, business representatives are asked:

- In the evening, from 18.00 to 20.00, reduce the lighting of advertisements, shop windows, signs, and garlands;

- turn off the lights in empty rooms;

- revise production processes to ensure efficient electricity consumption.

Recall

This morning, January 17, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced that there is no shortage of electricity - two units of thermal power plants are connected to the grid.

At the same time the Ministry calls on Ukrainians to reduce consumption during peak hours

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising