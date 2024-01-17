Energy consumption is growing rapidly in Ukraine: "Ukrenergo calls on Ukrainians to save light

As of the evening of January 17, electricity consumption in Ukraine is growing rapidly , and Ukrainians are being asked to save electricity to avoid a shortage. This is reported by the press service of the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that today the highest level of consumption was recorded. At 17:00, it was 4% higher than the same mark on Tuesday, January 16.

The main reason for the increase in electricity consumption is a significant cold snap. Over the past day, the average temperature has dropped from -1 °C to -6 °C. Every degree Celsius that the thermometer drops by puts an additional strain on the equipment of power plants and the grid. In fact, to cover the growing consumption tonight, it is necessary to use additional capacity equivalent to the operation of at least 3 thermal power plants. - explained at Ukrenergo.

The company reminded that in the morning Ukrenergo's Dispatch Center warned of a 5% deficit in the power system between 8:00 and 20:00.

The sharp cold snap was compounded by repairs at thermal power plants and the inability of hydroelectric power plants to operate continuously.

Ukrainian power system has successfully completed half of the heating season - DTEK

At the same time, the situation during the day was somewhat improved by clear weather, which favors the operation of solar power plants.

Consume electricity sparingly! This will allow the power system to operate in a balanced manner and ensure a stable energy supply to the country - the power engineers emphasized.

Addendum

Ukrenergo reminded that every Ukrainian can help the power system. In particular, household consumers can:

- Reduce the use of heaters, air conditioners for space heating, and powerful electric boilers;

- Do not turn on powerful electrical appliances at the same time: iron, washing machine, vacuum cleaner, boiler, kettle, heater, air conditioner, electric stove;

- turn off the lights in empty rooms.

In addition, business representatives are asked:

- In the evening, from 18.00 to 20.00, reduce the lighting of advertisements, shop windows, signs, and garlands;

- turn off the lights in empty rooms;

- revise production processes to ensure efficient electricity consumption.

Recall

This morning, January 17, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced that there is no shortage of electricity - two units of thermal power plants are connected to the grid.

At the same time the Ministry calls on Ukrainians to reduce consumption during peak hours