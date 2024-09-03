Energoatom has not built any protection at its facilities - Director of the Energy Research Center

There are no protective structures at Energoatom facilities. This was stated by Director of the Center for Energy Research Oleksandr Kharchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

"There is no protection at Energoatom's facilities at all. Judging by open sources, Energoatom has not built any protective structures at the facilities at all," Kharchenko says.

He emphasizes that there are no rumors of Energoatom building a shield.

Recall

The Chyhyryn City Council has handed over land plots to Energoatom for the construction of the previously abandoned Chyhyryn NPPnear the town of Orbita in Cherkasy region. In particular, this is envisaged in the framework of Ukraine's energy strategy.