Energoatom has not built any protection at its facilities - Director of the Energy Research Center
Kyiv • UNN
The director of the Center for Energy Studies said that there are no protective structures at Energoatom's facilities. The expert emphasized the absence of even rumors about the construction of protection.
"There is no protection at Energoatom's facilities at all. Judging by open sources, Energoatom has not built any protective structures at the facilities at all," Kharchenko says.
He emphasizes that there are no rumors of Energoatom building a shield.
Recall
The Chyhyryn City Council has handed over land plots to Energoatom for the construction of the previously abandoned Chyhyryn NPPnear the town of Orbita in Cherkasy region. In particular, this is envisaged in the framework of Ukraine's energy strategy.