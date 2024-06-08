ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 15503 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132454 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137853 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227495 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167981 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161879 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146797 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214050 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112813 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200825 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101236 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 46048 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 55065 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101365 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 79330 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227485 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214045 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200820 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227070 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214596 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 79330 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101365 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156183 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155051 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158923 views
Enemy transfers its military from Kherson region to Kharkiv region - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23213 views

The Russians are reorganizing their military units, increasing the size of the" Margelov volunteer battalion", recruiting local residents in military registration and enlistment offices under the threat of forced mobilization, and transferring military units and operators of unmanned aerial vehicles to the temporarily occupied territories.

the Russians are reorganizing their military units and increasing the size of the "Margelov volunteer battalion", as well as transferring military personnel from the Kherson region to the Kharkiv region. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

"Having no success on the northern front, the enemy began transferring units from the Kherson region to the Kharkiv direction," the report says.

According to local residents of TOT, the Russians are moving military units and sending drone operators. At the same time, they are increasing the size of the "Margelov volunteer battalion" to restore their spending.

Also, during the mandatory updating of data in military registration and enlistment offices, local residents are agitated to sign contracts and threatened with forced mobilization.

Recall

European satellite companies suffered from Russia's attempts to interfere with the broadcastand – children's TV channels included propaganda that was broadcast in Russian.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

