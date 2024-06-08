Enemy transfers its military from Kherson region to Kharkiv region - National Resistance Center

the Russians are reorganizing their military units and increasing the size of the "Margelov volunteer battalion", as well as transferring military personnel from the Kherson region to the Kharkiv region. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

"Having no success on the northern front, the enemy began transferring units from the Kherson region to the Kharkiv direction," the report says.

According to local residents of TOT, the Russians are moving military units and sending drone operators. At the same time, they are increasing the size of the "Margelov volunteer battalion" to restore their spending.

Also, during the mandatory updating of data in military registration and enlistment offices, local residents are agitated to sign contracts and threatened with forced mobilization.

Recall

