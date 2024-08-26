Enemy strikes at critical and civilian infrastructure in Poltava region, wounding 6 people: prosecutor's office shows the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian armed forces launched a combined attack on Poltava region, striking at critical and civilian infrastructure. According to the prosecutor's office, 6 people were preliminarily wounded, and a pre-trial investigation was launched.
In the Poltava region , Russian troops struck at critical and civilian infrastructure, wounding 6 people, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, on August 26, the Russian armed forces launched a combined attack on Poltava region.
"The enemy struck at critical and civilian infrastructure. Preliminary, six people were wounded in the attack," the prosecutor's office said.
Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.
Addendum
Earlier, the head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, reported that the enemy had hit an industrial facility in Poltava region.
UAV debris damages private house in Poltava region: woman injured26.08.24, 15:27 • 38132 views