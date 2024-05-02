Enemy strikes at civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv district, 4 children are known to be injured
Kyiv • UNN
Four children were injured as a result of shelling of civilian infrastructure in Dergachi, Kharkiv district, and repeated shelling is possible.
Russian troops struck at civilian infrastructure in Dergachi, Kharkiv district, injuring four children, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports.
Occupants attacked civilian infrastructure in Dergachi, Kharkiv district. Preliminary, four injured children
The inspection by the relevant services and the elimination of the consequences are ongoing, he said.
"Do not leave the shelters until the alarm is lifted, repeated strikes by KABs are possible," the RMA head said.
Occupants shelled three villages in Kharkiv region in the morning: there are wounded02.05.24, 13:48 • 83693 views