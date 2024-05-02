Enemy strikes at civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv district, 4 children are known to be injured

Russian troops struck at civilian infrastructure in Dergachi, Kharkiv district, injuring four children, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Occupants attacked civilian infrastructure in Dergachi, Kharkiv district. Preliminary, four injured children - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

The inspection by the relevant services and the elimination of the consequences are ongoing, he said.

"Do not leave the shelters until the alarm is lifted, repeated strikes by KABs are possible," the RMA head said.

