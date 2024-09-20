Enemy shells a farm in Kharkiv region: there are wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105722 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110729 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179175 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143957 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146898 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140434 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188246 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112208 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178128 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104818 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 35555 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 93197 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 63363 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 36237 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 54434 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179188 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188252 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205358 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194106 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145219 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144876 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149330 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140548 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157221 views
Actual
Enemy shells a farm in Kharkiv region: there are wounded

Enemy shells a farm in Kharkiv region: there are wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13316 views

Russian troops shelled a farm in Shestakove, wounding two people. A number of attacks were recorded in Kupyansk and Chuhuiv districts over the day, damaging buildings and infrastructure.

In Kharkiv region, on the morning of September 20, Russian troops shelled a farm in the village of Shestakove, injuring two people. Two more local residents were injured in the previous day as a result of Russian strikes. This was reported on Friday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports

September 20 08:00 Chuhuiv district, Shestakove village. Two people were injured and hospitalized as a result of shelling of a farm with MLRS

- wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the following hostile attacks were registered over the past day: 

  •  22:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk - Vuzlovyi town. Windows in an apartment building were damaged, a gas pipe was broken.
  •  21:05 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka community, Novooosynove village. Three cars and 2 outbuildings burned as a result of the shelling.
  •  18:15 Kupyansk district, Vilkhuvata TG, Hrachivka village. 2 enemy UAVs hit a private household.
  •  17:17 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka community, Kindrashivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning.
  •  16:43 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Vilcha village. An 85-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling.
  •  16:38 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A 65-year-old man was injured as a result of hostile shelling.
  •  11:56 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village, a hit to an educational institution. As a result of the hit to the roof of the building there was a fire.
  •  10:40 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka community, Novoosynove village. An outbuilding and a house were burning.
  •  10:32 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning.

13 enemy drones destroyed overnight in Cherkasy region, fires caused by wreckage extinguished20.09.24, 08:45 • 12535 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
chuhuivChuhuiv
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising