Enemy shells a farm in Kharkiv region: there are wounded

In Kharkiv region, on the morning of September 20, Russian troops shelled a farm in the village of Shestakove, injuring two people. Two more local residents were injured in the previous day as a result of Russian strikes. This was reported on Friday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports .

September 20 08:00 Chuhuiv district, Shestakove village. Two people were injured and hospitalized as a result of shelling of a farm with MLRS - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the following hostile attacks were registered over the past day:

22:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk - Vuzlovyi town. Windows in an apartment building were damaged, a gas pipe was broken.

21:05 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka community, Novooosynove village. Three cars and 2 outbuildings burned as a result of the shelling.

18:15 Kupyansk district, Vilkhuvata TG, Hrachivka village. 2 enemy UAVs hit a private household.

17:17 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka community, Kindrashivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning.

16:43 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Vilcha village. An 85-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling.

16:38 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A 65-year-old man was injured as a result of hostile shelling.

11:56 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village, a hit to an educational institution. As a result of the hit to the roof of the building there was a fire.

10:40 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka community, Novoosynove village. An outbuilding and a house were burning.

10:32 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning.

