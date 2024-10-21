Enemy shelling of Kharkiv: 12 people wounded, infrastructure damaged
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 20, Russian troops struck Kharkiv, injuring 12 people. Residential buildings, garages, gas stations, and cars were damaged, and electricity was cut off in some areas.
On the night of October 20, Russian troops struck Kharkiv, injuring 12 people. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.
Details
According to reports, the strikes were carried out at approximately 22:00, and three districts of the city were hit. The victims included women aged 22 to 53, men aged 21 to 37, and a child.
The shelling led to power outages in some parts of Kharkiv. Apartment buildings, garages, gas stations, private households and cars were damaged.
Investigative teams, forensic experts and explosive experts are actively working at the sites of the shelling to investigate the shelling and eliminate the consequences. Emergency services continue to provide assistance to the victims.
