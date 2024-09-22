Enemy shelling damages houses and a building of the State Emergency Service in a village in Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
At night, aggressor forces shelled the village of Chaikivka in Kharkiv region. Four residential buildings, an enterprise and a building of the State Emergency Service were damaged, information about the victims is being clarified.
At night in the Kharkiv region, enemy forces in one of the villages damaged residential buildings, an enterprise and a building of the State Emergency Service. This was reported by Malodanylivka village head Oleksandr Hololobov, UNN reports.
Details
At night in the Kharkiv region, one of the enemy's shelling hit the village of Chaikivka. The shells landed near a private building, causing significant damage. As a result, 4 residential buildings, an enterprise and a building of the State Emergency Service were damaged.
Relevant services are working at the scene of the incident, and information about the victims is being clarified.
