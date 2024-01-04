Enemy missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi: Ministry of Energy reports that an energy facility was damaged

Today's hostile missile attack damaged one of the facilities of NPC Ukrenergo in Kropyvnytskyi, and damaged the facility of PJSC Kirovohradoblenergo, there is a victim and 7 wounded, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of the rocket attack that took place in the morning of January 4, one of the facilities of NPC Ukrenergo in Kropyvnytskyi was damaged. Unfortunately, there is a dead person. Another 5 people were injured. The facility of PJSC Kirovohradoblenergo was also damaged, with 2 power engineers injured. Overhead lines were cut off as a result of the attack. Household consumers and the railroad were left without power," the Ministry of Energy said.

Power engineers are reportedly working to restore power supply. "The situation is under control," the Energy Ministry said.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops on Thursday launched a missile attack on an industrial facility in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region, leaving one dead and one injured.