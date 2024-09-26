ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 68941 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103701 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167343 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138018 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143237 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139089 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112076 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172885 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104748 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Enemy military killed 242 people after returning from Ukraine

Enemy military killed 242 people after returning from Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21791 views

Former participants in the war in Ukraine were involved in the murder of 242 people and the injury of 227 people in russia. Most of the crimes are domestic in nature, with ex-prisoners committing them especially often.

russian military personnel who returned from Ukraine are involved in the murder of at least 242 people in the territory of the terrorist country. This is reported by DW, UNN reports.

Details

According to the journalists, another 227 people suffered serious injuries at the hands of former war veterans. Most of the victims are relatives and friends of the military. Most crimes are domestic in nature and often involve alcohol consumption.

The frequency of crimes among former prisoners recruited to participate in the war is particularly high. According to the publication, they are more likely to commit murders and assaults, particularly against women.

russia recruits drug criminals to fight in ukraine instead of standing trial01.03.24, 06:28 • 36592 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
ukraineUkraine

