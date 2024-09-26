russian military personnel who returned from Ukraine are involved in the murder of at least 242 people in the territory of the terrorist country. This is reported by DW, UNN reports.

Details

According to the journalists, another 227 people suffered serious injuries at the hands of former war veterans. Most of the victims are relatives and friends of the military. Most crimes are domestic in nature and often involve alcohol consumption.

The frequency of crimes among former prisoners recruited to participate in the war is particularly high. According to the publication, they are more likely to commit murders and assaults, particularly against women.

