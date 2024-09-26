Enemy launches missile attacks on infrastructure in Khmelnytsky region, 5 “Shaheds” downed

Three enemy Shahed attack drones were shot down at night in Khmelnytsky region. Subsequently, two more Shaheds were destroyed, Russian attack damaged an outbuilding. The enemy also launched missile attacks on infrastructure facilities in the region, but there were no casualties or damage, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

In the morning, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, reported that "last night, during an air raid, air defense forces shot down 3 Shahed UAVs." According to him, there were no casualties or damage.

"Two more Shaheds were shot down by our air defense forces during an air alert. As of this hour, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths. At the same time, the Russian attack damaged an outbuilding on the territory of a private household in the region. All relevant services have been sent to the scene," Tyurin wrote.

There were also rocket attacks on the region's infrastructure. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage - said Tyurin.

