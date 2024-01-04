Enemy launches missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi: one killed and one injured
Russian troops on Thursday launched a rocket attack on one of the industrial facilities in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region, leaving one dead and trampled, said the head of the RMA Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports.
The enemy continues to terrorize civilians. Today's rocket attack on Kropyvnytskyi at an industrial facility resulted in injuries and one death
He promised to provide details later.
