Enemy attacked from the air in Luhansk region, more than 150 houses burned down near Stanytsia Luhanska in occupied territories - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113968 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116734 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190188 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149146 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150405 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141865 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194267 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112321 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183513 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104949 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 42122 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 69358 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 65626 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 38305 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 44475 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190188 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194267 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183513 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210494 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198908 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147999 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147405 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151638 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142664 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159186 views
Actual
Enemy attacked from the air in Luhansk region, more than 150 houses burned down near Stanytsia Luhanska in occupied territories - RMA

Enemy attacked from the air in Luhansk region, more than 150 houses burned down near Stanytsia Luhanska in occupied territories - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21821 views

The occupants shelled the settlements of Luhansk region using aircraft and artillery. More than 150 houses burned down in Stanychno-Luhanska community, and forced mobilization is underway in Sievierodonetsk.

In the Luhansk region, the enemy attacked Novoyehorivka from the air, more than 150 houses burned down near Stanytsia Luhanska in the occupied territories, and people are being forcibly mobilized in Severodonetsk for violating the curfew, the Luhansk RMA reported on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN reported.

Details

"The invaders fired about 150 times at the settlements located near the combat line. Most often they used unmanned aerial vehicles. 52 - near Nevske, another 56 - in the area of Makiivka. Russians struck these villages with rocket and cannon artillery. Aviation was used in Novoyehorivka," noted Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

According to the RMA, the occupants attacked near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka and in Serebryansky forest.

"In Stanychno-Luhanska community, according to official data alone, more than 150 households have already burned down. The third settlement has already caught fire there. The occupation authorities offered to wait out the elements in the neighboring villages, which could also catch fire at any time. They call it evacuation. Therefore, most of the locals, who were left without documents, are trying to immediately settle down with relatives, no longer hoping for help. Although the Russians promise to send 16 units of special equipment to the burning "lPR", which, according to them, is still "on the way", the RMA reported.

It is also noted that the enemy's forced mobilization does not stop - it only intensifies. "In particular, in Sievierodonetsk, curfew violators are taken to the military commissariat," the RMA said.

More than 80 houses burned down in Shchedryshcheve, Luhansk region - RMA02.09.24, 09:40 • 18377 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising