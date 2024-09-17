Enemy attacked from the air in Luhansk region, more than 150 houses burned down near Stanytsia Luhanska in occupied territories - RMA

In the Luhansk region, the enemy attacked Novoyehorivka from the air, more than 150 houses burned down near Stanytsia Luhanska in the occupied territories, and people are being forcibly mobilized in Severodonetsk for violating the curfew, the Luhansk RMA reported on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN reported.

Details

"The invaders fired about 150 times at the settlements located near the combat line. Most often they used unmanned aerial vehicles. 52 - near Nevske, another 56 - in the area of Makiivka. Russians struck these villages with rocket and cannon artillery. Aviation was used in Novoyehorivka," noted Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

According to the RMA, the occupants attacked near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka and in Serebryansky forest.

"In Stanychno-Luhanska community, according to official data alone, more than 150 households have already burned down. The third settlement has already caught fire there. The occupation authorities offered to wait out the elements in the neighboring villages, which could also catch fire at any time. They call it evacuation. Therefore, most of the locals, who were left without documents, are trying to immediately settle down with relatives, no longer hoping for help. Although the Russians promise to send 16 units of special equipment to the burning "lPR", which, according to them, is still "on the way", the RMA reported.

It is also noted that the enemy's forced mobilization does not stop - it only intensifies. "In particular, in Sievierodonetsk, curfew violators are taken to the military commissariat," the RMA said.

