Enemy army attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones: houses and a car damaged

On the night of May 17, the occupiers attacked the Dnipro region with kamikaze drones, damaging an apartment building, a five-story building and a car. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with a kamikaze drone at night. As a result, an apartment building was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In addition, according to updated information, a five-story building and a car were damaged in the city due to evening drone attacks.

Air defense against enemy UAVs intensified in Dnipropetrovs'k region