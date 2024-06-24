Emergency blackouts in Dnipropetrovsk region and tougher restrictions in 11 regions and Kyiv are being introduced in Ukraine, UNN writes with reference to Ukrenergo.

Since 13:00 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, emergency power outages have been applied. In Kiev, Kiev, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk regions, an increased volume of restrictions was introduced from 13:00 to 23:00 - Ukrenergo said.

The reason is the insufficient effectiveness of consumption restriction measures already applied by regional power companies.