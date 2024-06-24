Emergency blackouts in Dnipropetrovsk region and tougher restrictions in 11 regions and Kyiv are being introduced in Ukraine

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89538 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100066 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117833 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188257 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232711 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142883 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368816 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181696 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149600 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197891 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64027 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72048 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84168 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29894 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 228 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3744 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11417 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13073 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17121 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Emergency blackouts in Dnipropetrovsk region and tougher restrictions in 11 regions and Kyiv are being introduced in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 73366 views

Emergency power outages and increased consumption restrictions were introduced from 13:00 to 23:00 in many regions of Ukraine due to insufficient efficiency of previous measures to reduce electricity consumption.

Emergency blackouts in Dnipropetrovsk region and tougher restrictions in 11 regions and Kyiv are being introduced in Ukraine

Emergency blackouts in Dnipropetrovsk region and tougher restrictions in 11 regions and Kyiv are being introduced in Ukraine, UNN writes with reference to Ukrenergo.

Since 13:00 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, emergency power outages have been applied. In Kiev, Kiev, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk regions, an increased volume of restrictions was introduced from 13:00 to 23:00

- Ukrenergo said.

The reason is the insufficient effectiveness of consumption restriction measures already applied by regional power companies.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Chernihiv Oblast
Kyiv
