Elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack on the night of September 8 continues in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
Work continues in Vilkovo to eliminate the consequences of Russia's night attack on Izmail district. Local communities, businesses and volunteers are helping to restore damaged buildings.
Work continues in the town of Vilkovo to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on the Izmail district on the night of September 8. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.
He clarified that each territorial community of Izmail district joined in to help restore the damaged houses. The Izmail community sent 3 teams of builders, Suvorov TG received OSB boards, Reniysk, Safyanivka, Kiliya TG received building materials for roofing and window installation.
In addition, the volunteers donated 1000 m2 of metal roofing, film and OSB boards.
Currently, the construction workers are taking priority weather protection measures and dismantling damaged and emergency building structures.
I am grateful to everyone who contributed to the response to the hostile attacks on civilians. Thanks to the unification of local communities in Izmail district, business representatives and volunteers, we are able to promptly help our citizens in difficult circumstances