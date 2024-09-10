Elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack on the night of September 8 continues in Odesa region

Work continues in the town of Vilkovo to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on the Izmail district on the night of September 8. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

He clarified that each territorial community of Izmail district joined in to help restore the damaged houses. The Izmail community sent 3 teams of builders, Suvorov TG received OSB boards, Reniysk, Safyanivka, Kiliya TG received building materials for roofing and window installation.

In addition, the volunteers donated 1000 m2 of metal roofing, film and OSB boards.

Currently, the construction workers are taking priority weather protection measures and dismantling damaged and emergency building structures.