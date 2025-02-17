Elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack continues at the Chornobyl NPP: photo by the SES

The Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on February 14 has consequences that are still being addressed.

The State Emergency Service reports that as part of the extinguishing measures, rescuers are partially opening the structures of the shelter. UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

SES rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of a Russian UAV strike on the Chornobyl NPP

According to the State Emergency Service, three groups of climbers are currently partially opening the shelter structures. They are extinguishing 3 smoldering centers of roof insulation. In addition, a UAV with a thermal imager is constantly monitoring the situation and air quality.

The radiation background at the ChNPP site does not exceed permissible values. The situation is fully controlled. - the agency says.

A Russian drone damaged the protective "Arch" at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, creating a hole and causing a fire. The damage has disrupted the isolation functions, and the unstable structures inside the facilitynow pose an increased risk.

