Chornobyl NPP resumes firefighting operations after Russian drone strike: three smoldering centers detected

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 1432 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 45250 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 70146 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104962 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73174 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116848 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100932 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113052 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116703 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152944 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109706 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 84846 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 51737 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 79479 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 38072 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104974 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116855 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152949 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143635 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175989 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 38072 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 79479 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134105 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136010 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164285 views
Chornobyl NPP resumes firefighting operations after Russian drone strike: three smoldering centers detected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24615 views

Three smoldering hotspots are found at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a Russian drone strike. Three groups of climbers are working to eliminate the fire, the radiation background is normal.

Three smoldering centers are found at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a Russian drone strike. Three groups of climbers are working to eliminate the fire. This was reported by the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, UNN reports.

As of 10:00 a.m., firefighting operations have resumed: three smoldering areas have been detected, two groups of climbers (four people each) are working, and a third group is being deployed to partially open the shelter structures and extinguish the smoldering areas,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that working lines have been laid for five shafts, and the situation is being monitored using a UAV with a thermal imager. The State Emergency Service involves 91 people and 18 units of equipment.

No deterioration of the radiation situation at the NSC-OU industrial site and ChNPP in general was recorded. No release of radioactive products beyond the established limits was detected.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , firefighting at the Chornobyl NPP was suspended in the morning, and no open smoldering centers were found. The radiation background remained normal.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

