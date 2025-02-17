Chornobyl NPP resumes firefighting operations after Russian drone strike: three smoldering centers detected

Three smoldering centers are found at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a Russian drone strike. Three groups of climbers are working to eliminate the fire. This was reported by the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, UNN reports.

As of 10:00 a.m., firefighting operations have resumed: three smoldering areas have been detected, two groups of climbers (four people each) are working, and a third group is being deployed to partially open the shelter structures and extinguish the smoldering areas, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that working lines have been laid for five shafts, and the situation is being monitored using a UAV with a thermal imager. The State Emergency Service involves 91 people and 18 units of equipment.

No deterioration of the radiation situation at the NSC-OU industrial site and ChNPP in general was recorded. No release of radioactive products beyond the established limits was detected.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , firefighting at the Chornobyl NPP was suspended in the morning, and no open smoldering centers were found. The radiation background remained normal.