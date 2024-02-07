Elimination of the consequences of a missile attack: one of the streets in Kyiv is blocked

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 48118 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113805 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119836 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162101 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163834 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264905 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176387 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166739 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235577 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 90878 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 72544 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 50132 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 85402 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 44636 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264907 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235578 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221072 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246551 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232876 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113820 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 95076 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 98688 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116399 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117107 views
Elimination of the consequences of a missile attack: one of the streets in Kyiv is blocked

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34030 views

Traffic is blocked on a street near the Chernihivska metro station in Kyiv to clear debris from a recent rocket attack.

In Kyiv, traffic on one of the streets near the Chernihivska metro station was blocked to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack. This was reported by the National Police of Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

In connection with the elimination of the consequences of the rocket attack on the city of Kyiv and ensuring the protection of the scene, traffic is blocked on Hnata Khotkevycha Street in both directions

- the agency summarized.

It is noted that at the scenes of incidents, patrol officers provide assistance to operational services and citizens.

Enemy strike in Kyiv: fourth victim rescued from rubble07.02.24, 11:42 • 102837 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarKyiv
kyivKyiv

