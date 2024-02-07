Elimination of the consequences of a missile attack: one of the streets in Kyiv is blocked

In Kyiv, traffic on one of the streets near the Chernihivska metro station was blocked to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack. This was reported by the National Police of Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

In connection with the elimination of the consequences of the rocket attack on the city of Kyiv and ensuring the protection of the scene, traffic is blocked on Hnata Khotkevycha Street in both directions - the agency summarized.

It is noted that at the scenes of incidents, patrol officers provide assistance to operational services and citizens.

