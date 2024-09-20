During the battle for Kyiv, he held almost 500 patients of a medical facility hostage: Kadyrov's henchman convicted in absentia

Thanks to the evidence base of the Security Service and the National Police, another Russian war criminal involved in mass torture of civilians during the battles for Kyiv was sentenced to imprisonment in absentia. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

The case concerns Daniil Martynov, former deputy head of the Russian Guard's department for the Chechen Republic, who is a member of Kadyrov's inner circle. The trial was held in a special court proceeding in absentia (in the absence of the accused). The court sentenced Martynov to 11 years in prison, - the statement said.

Details

According to the case file, in March 2022, the offender commanded the seizure of the Borodyansky psychoneurological boarding school with a geriatric department. At that time, he personally led the occupation units of the Kadyrovites, who took 500 people hostage, including children, seriously ill patients of the medical institution, staff and local residents.

In addition, Martynov ordered to mine the approaches to the boarding school, turning a civilian building into a firing position for the occupiers.

At the same time, the enemy deployed self-propelled artillery systems and Grad multiple rocket launchers on the territory of the medical facility, from which they fired at nearby villages.

During the liberation of the community, the remnants of Kadyrov's unit, together with the leader, fled to Russia, leaving wounded militants and military equipment on the battlefield.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU investigators, the court found Martynov guilty under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, cruel treatment of prisoners of war or civilians). The term of his sentence will be calculated from the date of his actual detention.

