During the battle for Kyiv, he held almost 500 patients of a medical facility hostage: Kadyrov's henchman convicted in absentia

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

During the battle for Kyiv, he held almost 500 patients of a medical facility hostage: Kadyrov's henchman convicted in absentia

During the battle for Kyiv, he held almost 500 patients of a medical facility hostage: Kadyrov's henchman convicted in absentia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13587 views

Danil Martynov, the former deputy head of the Russian Guard for the Chechen Republic, was sentenced in absentia to 11 years in prison. He led the seizure of a psychoneurological boarding school in Borodyanka, taking 500 people hostage.

Thanks to the evidence base of the Security Service and the National Police, another Russian war criminal involved in mass torture of civilians during the battles for Kyiv was sentenced to imprisonment in absentia. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

The case concerns Daniil Martynov, former deputy head of the Russian Guard's department for the Chechen Republic, who is a member of Kadyrov's inner circle. The trial was held in a special court proceeding in absentia (in the absence of the accused). The court sentenced Martynov to 11 years in prison,

- the statement said.

Details

According to the case file, in March 2022, the offender commanded the seizure of the Borodyansky psychoneurological boarding school with a geriatric department. At that time, he personally led the occupation units of the Kadyrovites, who took 500 people hostage, including children, seriously ill patients of the medical institution, staff and local residents.

In addition, Martynov ordered to mine the approaches to the boarding school, turning a civilian building into a firing position for the occupiers.

At the same time, the enemy deployed self-propelled artillery systems and Grad multiple rocket launchers on the territory of the medical facility, from which they fired at nearby villages.

During the liberation of the community, the remnants of Kadyrov's unit, together with the leader, fled to Russia, leaving wounded militants and military equipment on the battlefield.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU investigators, the court found Martynov guilty under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, cruel treatment of prisoners of war or civilians). The term of his sentence will be calculated from the date of his actual detention.

SBU detains demobilized conscript who started working for Russian military intelligence20.09.24, 10:19 • 14525 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

