During Russia's largest missile attack in Ukraine, 4 nuclear units were disconnected from the grid

During the Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine on August 26, four nuclear power units were temporarily disconnected from the grid. This was stated in a statement by the Ukrainian mission to international organizations in Vienna, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that at 08:58, power units 1, 3 and 4 at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant shut down. In addition, at 09:05 Eastern European time, the power units of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant reduced their capacity to a total of 1,800 MW.

Later, after the Russian attack ended, at 17:05, due to fluctuations in the national power grid caused by Russian air strikes, power unit No. 3 at the South Ukrainian NPP also shut down.

The Permanent Mission of Ukraine asked the IAEA to immediately convey this information to all members of the organization.

The Russian Federation continues to deliberately attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure to halt the operation of nuclear power plants that supply the majority of the country's electricity needs. Russian attacks pose a significant risk to the stable operation of Ukraine's nuclear facilities and the safety of millions of people - Ukraine said in a statement.

Recall

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that on August 26 Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure with various types of weapons, 15 regions were affected.

“Energoatom is preparing for the construction of Chyhyryn NPP: the city council has already handed over the land