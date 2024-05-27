Due to the mobilization of actors, the Chernihiv Drama Theater will stop working indefinitely

The Chernihiv Drama Theater received a letter from the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP) informing them that 34 employees, including actors and technicians, were called to the center. After the visit to the recruitment and social support center, some of them have already started military training. Written by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

I'm not ready to say exactly how many people it is now. Seven actors, two sound engineers, one editor, one violinist. I don't want to forget anyone there. We have a long list. The letter came for 34 people, the very order to call them to the military commissariat. There were even those who are already serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine - says the theater's artistic director and Honored Artist of Ukraine Andriy Bakirov.

According to Bakirov, about seven to eight people in the TCC and JV were sent for additional medical examination, while others were sent for training.

Our Honored Artist of Ukraine Kukaverov is 56 years old. And our driver, who will probably be 59, is on these lists. He was released for further examination - says the theater's artistic director.

He also noted that the drama theater was unable to obtain the status of a critical enterprise for the region, despite submitting an application with all the necessary documents. Because of this, the theater was not able to apply for a deferral for its employees.

Our theater will be closed for an unknown period of time. We can do practically nothing. Only work on something new. Now everyone is in such a state of shock. Almost all the men were taken away. The only ones left are those who have a reservation for some reason, as well as a young actor who is 24 years old, someone who is studying, and pensioners - Bakirov added.

Recall

The Committee on Economic Development has prepared a variant of the economic reservation from mobilization - the project provides for a monthly fee of 20 thousand hryvnias for each reserved worker.