What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Due to the cold snap, electricity consumption is growing: Ukrainians are urged to save "light"

Due to the cold snap, electricity consumption is growing: Ukrainians are urged to save "light"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36462 views

Ukrenergo reports a 13.4% increase in electricity consumption amid a sharp cold snap and urges consumers to save energy to prevent overloading the system.

There is an increase in electricity consumption due to the cold snap, so Ukrenergo urged people to consume electricity sparingly, UNN reports.

Friends, consumption is growing too fast now. We need to help Graphic the cat to stay healthy by limiting his diet. Please use electricity sparingly! Today, on January 8, the Dispatch Center of NPC Ukrenergo records an increase in electricity consumption. Already at lunchtime,  between 13:00 and 14:00, the level of electricity consumption exceeded the corresponding indicator of the previous working day - Friday, January 5, by 13.4% 

- the statement said.

Ukrenergo reported that the reason was the beginning of the working week and a significant increase in cold weather in all regions of Ukraine. In addition, in the southern region, power supply is gradually being restored to consumers who were cut off due to the weather.

"This rapid increase in consumption puts a significant additional burden on power plants that are still recovering from last winter's massive missile attacks, which could lead to technological disruptions," the report said.

 READ ALSO: Almost 400 settlements are without electricity due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

 Ukrenergo urged to follow simple rules of rational use of electrical appliances during the day:

-        turn off the "extra" lights in the rooms;

-        Do not turn on several powerful appliances at home (e.g., a boiler, washing machine, and iron). And at work, do not turn on the kettle and microwave together during lunchtime;

-        Turn off air conditioners and heaters if the room temperature is comfortable;

-        Unplug the chargers from the sockets if they have already charged your gadgets.

"Take care of the schedule! Consume electricity sparingly!" Ukrenergo emphasized.

Help

Cat Graph is actually a daily electricity consumption graph that visually resembles a cat. Its ears are the peaks of consumption when the power system is most affected by overload. The gap between the ears is a decrease in consumption during the day.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy

