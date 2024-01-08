Due to the cold snap, electricity consumption is growing: Ukrainians are urged to save "light"

There is an increase in electricity consumption due to the cold snap, so Ukrenergo urged people to consume electricity sparingly, UNN reports.

Friends, consumption is growing too fast now. We need to help Graphic the cat to stay healthy by limiting his diet. Please use electricity sparingly! Today, on January 8, the Dispatch Center of NPC Ukrenergo records an increase in electricity consumption. Already at lunchtime, between 13:00 and 14:00, the level of electricity consumption exceeded the corresponding indicator of the previous working day - Friday, January 5, by 13.4% - the statement said.

Ukrenergo reported that the reason was the beginning of the working week and a significant increase in cold weather in all regions of Ukraine. In addition, in the southern region, power supply is gradually being restored to consumers who were cut off due to the weather.

"This rapid increase in consumption puts a significant additional burden on power plants that are still recovering from last winter's massive missile attacks, which could lead to technological disruptions," the report said.

Ukrenergo urged to follow simple rules of rational use of electrical appliances during the day:

- turn off the "extra" lights in the rooms;

- Do not turn on several powerful appliances at home (e.g., a boiler, washing machine, and iron). And at work, do not turn on the kettle and microwave together during lunchtime;

- Turn off air conditioners and heaters if the room temperature is comfortable;

- Unplug the chargers from the sockets if they have already charged your gadgets.

"Take care of the schedule! Consume electricity sparingly!" Ukrenergo emphasized.

Help

Cat Graph is actually a daily electricity consumption graph that visually resembles a cat. Its ears are the peaks of consumption when the power system is most affected by overload. The gap between the ears is a decrease in consumption during the day.