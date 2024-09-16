Drones, training centers and critical infrastructure protection: Zelenskyy holds a meeting of the Stavka

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff dedicated to drones, the intentions of the Russian occupiers, the protection of critical infrastructure, the improvement of combat training centers and drones, UNN reports.

"I held a meeting with the Chief of Staff. Heard a report on the situation at the front, as well as detailed reports from both our intelligence agencies - the SZR and the GUR - on the intentions of the Russian occupiers and the situation in their ranks. The intelligence officers noted a noticeable deterioration in discipline in Russian units," Zelensky wrote.

He added that they also discussed the current state of readiness of engineering protection at critical infrastructure facilities and the schedule for completing the work.

"Issue number three is combat training centers. I heard the report of the Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Defense Ihor Voronchenko. I instructed the General Staff to provide a list of measures to improve the work of the centers. The state must guarantee quality training for those who defend it. Finally, drones. Some of the largest exporters of drone components are imposing export restrictions. We know how to make sure that these restrictions do not become critical for us," Zelensky added.

Recall

Last week, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Stavka. They talked about protecting the energy sector from Russian attacks and defending positions at the front.