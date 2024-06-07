Drones attacked an electric substation in the Russian Federation that feeds the occupied Crimea: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Drones attacked an electrical substation in Russia's Krasnodar Territory that supplies electricity to the occupied Crimea, damaging a transformer and causing a small fire, while Russia said it had neutralized 6 drones in the area.
In the Russian Krasnodar Territory on the night of June 7, drones attacked an electrical substation that feeds the occupied Crimea, reports UNN with reference to the "Crimean wind".
"5 UAVs hit last night on the territory of an electrical substation in the bely farm of the Temryuksky district, which is part of the so-called "energy bridge to the Crimea". According to rossmi, the transformer was damaged, a small fire broke out. There were no injuries," the report says.
Add
The Russian Defense Ministry said that on the night of June 6-7, 6 UAVs were allegedly neutralized over the Krasnodar Territory.