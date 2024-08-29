Drone attack in Kyiv region: no hits and no casualties, falling debris caused grass fires in three districts

Kyiv region was attacked by enemy attack drones, and air defense forces were deployed. As of 9:00 a.m., no hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded. There were no civilian casualties. The fall of the drone debris caused grass fires in three districts of the region, and one house was also damaged. This was reported on Thursday by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports.

The enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with attack drones. Air defense forces were operating in the region. There are targets downed. As of 9:00 a.m., no hits to residential or critical infrastructure were made. There are no casualties among the population. - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the falling debris was recorded outside of settlements in open areas. In three districts of the region, the falling debris caused grass fires.

There is also information about one damaged private house. Its windows were smashed.

“We ask the residents of the region to remain vigilant and stay in shelters during the air raid,” Kravchenko added.

