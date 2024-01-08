ukenru
Draft law on academic integrity registered in the Rada: what is it about

Draft law on academic integrity registered in the Rada: what is it about

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21857 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a draft law on academic integrity that outlines rules, violations, and sanctions to improve the quality of education.

The draft law "On Academic Integrity" No. 10392 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The document defines the basic rules of academic integrity and types of liability for violations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the document card. 

Details 

According to the explanatory note to the document, the draft law proposes: 

1) to provide legal certainty on the content of academic integrity; 

2) to define the basic principles and basic rules of academic integrity, which must be followed by all participants in the educational process at all levels of education and all scientists in the course of scientific activity; 

3) outline the main ways to ensure academic integrity; 

4) define the content and main types of violations of academic integrity, the content and main issues of academic responsibility, including the main types of sanctions for such violations. 

5) to regulate the main procedures for responding to violations of academic integrity, the specifics of bringing to academic responsibility the heads of educational institutions, research institutions and the consequences of deprivation of a degree, higher education degree or academic title. 

As noted, the document will not only improve the quality of the educational process and research activities, increase confidence in learning outcomes and scientific results, but also form the foundation and core for the younger generations to ensure the economic growth of the entire society.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

