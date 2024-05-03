DOT claims to be a leader on Prozorro in terms of competitive procurement

The State Operator of the Logistics said it was the leader in terms of competitiveness of Prozorro tenders. The overall competitiveness rate in two procurement areas exceeded 92%. This is reported by the press service of the DOT with reference to the data of the open bidding platform, UNN writes.

It is noted that in December last year, the State Logistics Operator announced its first public procurement in Prozorro. To date, more than 300 tenders of the agency have been published in the system. DOT conducted the most competitive procurement of supplies among all procurers - more than 99% (the average in Prozorro is 6.19%). Also, the DOT ranked first in terms of competitive procurement of fuels and lubricants.

This figure reached 92.5%, which is five times higher than the average on the site.

At the same time, the average number of bidders for procurement of supplies and fuel and lubricants for the DOT is about twice as high as the overall figure on Prozorro.

At the start of the DOT's work, many processes had to be launched in an accelerated mode, because the supply of the Armed Forces must be continuous. Our team had to procure some categories of goods three times faster. However, even with such a regime, the number one task was to comply with the principles of transparency and fair competition. Therefore, the top positions in ProZorro's ratings are proof that the procurement reform is working - said Victoria Vinogradova, Director of Procurement Management.

The DOT clarified that since the beginning of the tender announcement, more than 78% of procurement of clothing and 85% of procurement of fuel and lubricants have been successfully completed on Prozorro.

