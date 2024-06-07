Donetsk region was shelled by the Russians 1,647 times, Kramatorsk hited with a rocket

In the Donetsk region over the past day, Russian troops carried out 1,647 strikes, 15 times attacked settlements, in particular, with a Kramatorsk missile, a Slavyansk drone and a Novoekonomichne aerial bomb, including an educational institution, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin and the head of the Donetsk RMA reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"During the day, the invaders carried out 1,647 attacks on the region," the regional police said in social networks.

"In just one day, the Russians shelled the settlements of the Donetsk region 15 times," Filashkin added in Telegram.

According to the police, 10 settlements were attacked by enemies: the cities of Gornyak, Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, Toretsk, Chasov Yar, the villages of Velikaya Novoselka, Zhelannoe, Novoekonomicheskoe, the villages of Zelenoe pole, Torskoye. 21 civilian objects were damaged - 11 residential buildings, an educational institution, cars, a greenhouse, garages:

In Chasov Yar, the Russians killed a man and wounded another during an artillery attack.

One civilian each was wounded by Russian troops in Toretsk, Zeleny pole and Torsk.

Russia dropped a guided aerial bomb "UMPB D-30 SN" on Novoekonomicheskoe, three private houses were destroyed.

The enemy hit Kramatorsk with a rocket and destroyed the House.

As a result of the UAV attack in Slavyansk, three private houses, a garage, cars, and a greenhouse were damaged.

Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded four during the day